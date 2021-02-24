University of Minnesota Extension, in partnership with NAMI Minnesota will be offering a monthly suicide prevention program for agricultural and rural communities.
QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) is a 90-minute, evidence-based training that teaches the three steps anyone can take to help prevent suicide. Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. QPR is the most widely taught gatekeeper training program in the United States, and more than one million adults have been trained.
Emily Krekelberg, Extension Educator for Farm Health & Safety, will facilitate the training drawing on her own lived experience from a family farm. This training was created in partnership with the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety & Health Center (UMASH) and is intended for members of rural and agricultural communities over the age of 16. The series began on Feb. 17 and will continue monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. Register today by visiting https://z.umn.edu/AgQPR.
If you have questions about the training, contact Emily Krekelberg at krek0033@umn.edu.
