Semcac Houston County Food Shelf is hosting a Truck to Trunk event on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Semcac Food Shelf in Caledonia (138 E. Main St.).
The event is a free food/distribution and contact-free pick up. All Houston County residents are eligible to receive! No income limits and no names collected. Each household will receive approximately 60 lbs. of food including a protein box, mixed dairy box and mixed protein box.
