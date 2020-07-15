Semcac Houston County Food Shelf is hosting a Truck to Trunk event on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Semcac Food Shelf in Caledonia (138 E. Main St.). 

The event is a free food/distribution and contact-free pick up. All Houston County residents are eligible to receive!  No income limits and no names collected. Each household will receive approximately 60 lbs. of food including a protein box, mixed dairy box and mixed protein box.

