By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Announced Friday, Nov. 20 and after a detailed Zoom conversation Monday night, Nov. 23, Houston County might have a potential saliva testing event, available for all residents.
Hard details about the date, time, place and how are still being hammered out by public health officials, and we’ll have all the details for you later in the week, but here’s what you need to know.
Who: Caledonia Public Schools Middle School/High School counselor Brent Schroeder and licensed school nurse Tiffany Hill, along with Public Health educator Audrey Staggemeyer and Caledonia Public School administrators held a Zoom meeting about the potential testing event. About 30 people were on the call from the public.
What: Schroeder shared a survey link last week that asked community members if “Caledonia Area Public Schools made a FREE saliva test available to you and your family, would you be interested in participating and completing the test?”
The survey received 193 responses, with 85.5% saying yes and 14.5% saying no, with 635 people responding they were willing to get tested. Reasons for saying “no” could be that the person already had COVID, they don’t want to burden the school district with the cost or they haven’t been around anyone, and so on.
When/where: The testing event could be held as early as Dec. 7, but as noted above, the logistical details are still being worked out.
Why: With more tests, numbers will spike in Houston County, but Hill said the event would provide a “snapshot in time” of where the county is at. Once people receive their test result, the positive cases quarantine and then in two weeks, the numbers should decrease. Then after Christmas, the testing event could be held again.
It could take more than one testing event in order to get Houston County’s numbers down, Hill added.
Q&As
Who can get tested?
Anyone in Houston County
Who receives the test results?
A company from the metro area will receive the tests, analyze the results, and let test takers know the results.
How effective is a saliva test over a nasal swab?
Hill said the validity of the saliva tests are just as good or even a little better than the nasal swab tests. Both tests use genetic material to determine if COVID-19 is present. The state of Minnesota is actually pushing saliva tests over nasal swabs and any person can get a test, free of charge, she said.
Speaking of charge, is there a cost?
No.
How long do test results take?
Typically 24 to 72 hours, after the test is received by the lab, Staggemeyer said. If you provide an email, your results will be emailed to you. If the testing event is done on a Friday, test results may not be available until the following Sunday or Monday.
What if I test positive?
Follow state guidelines for quarantine.
Who receives the positive report?
Houston County Public Health will be notified if you test positive. You can choose to notify the school or not. If you choose “no,” the school will know there could be a positive test in their district, but will not have confirmation.
How will testing data be used?
It will provide a “snapshot in time” of what cases look like in the district.
First, it will spike the numbers because a large amount of people were tested, but after a two-week time period with the appropriate people quarantining and the area still using health guidelines (masks, social distancing), the goal is to slow the spread to where numbers would decrease to a couple cases a day.
Essentially it should bring down the 14-day case rate per 10,000 to a point where the school could go to hybrid or in-person and sports could come back.
Is testing mandatory?
No.
Is my information private?
Yes, because it’s like the health care system, Hill clarified.
Will there be future testing events?
Possibly. Hill said she’d like to see a testing event after Christmas or even as often as each month, but details were still being worked out.
Are there any testing sites in Houston County now?
No, the closest ones are La Crosse, Wisconsin; Winona, Minnesota; and Decorah, Iowa.
*Please note this is an early version of Monday’s meeting. More detailed information and a full story will be available soon.
As of Nov. 23, we want to re-iterate that this is a POTENTIAL event and details are still being worked out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.