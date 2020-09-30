Submitted by Glenn Buxengard
The men in the airplane were Roger Bender, a veterinarian from Spring Grove; Larry Moen, a plumber from Spring Grove, and James Peterson and an Anderson – I don’t remember his first name.
No reporter ever interviewed me on the accident. I’m Glenn Buxengard and this is my story.
There was a light, frosty fog in the air as I ran from the barn to the house, or I would be late for church. As I reached the house, I heard an airplane. It was not much over a hundred feet above the ground. I recognized the plane; it was a four-place Cessna from the Spring Grove Flying Club.
It turned around and flew north about one mile. I could see they were in real trouble. It turned again and came toward me and started climbing slightly to clear the woods, when all of a sudden, the wings started wobbling and it flew through the last tree in the woods and crashed into the field. I rushed into the house and called for an ambulance. Then I called my neighbor, George Wiemerslage, who has a tractor with a snow scoop, and told him an airplane had crashed and asked if he would open a road across my field. I said, go to the field driveway east of the cross road and plow the snow about a quarter mile to the crash site.
George told me later that he ran out of gas the night before. It was dark and chores time, so he was going to leave gassing up until tomorrow. But it was like the Lord told him to do it now – “You have an important job to do tomorrow.”
My wife, La Verne and I jumped in the car and drove around to the field driveway, drove in and hit the accelerator like I was in a drag race. If I stopped, I’m sure we would get stuck in the deep snow. Got to the crash site and there were four men, so I told La Verne to go home and call a second ambulance. She ran, in her church clothes, through the woods in the deep snow, down the hill to our house and made the call. No cell phone in those days!
The milk hauler was there and he gave her a ride around the road to the field driveway. She waited there and when the ambulance came over the hill, she waved. He came to her and she waved him in to the driveway to the snow-plowed road to the crash site.
While she waited there until the second ambulance came, I checked the injured. Roger said Larry was dead. I bent the gas line over as it was running gas on the dash and on Roger, and also turned the switch off. Roger’s face was all bloody, but seemed to be clotting. He said he was pinned, so I unbuckled Larry’s seat belt and pulled him out of the plane and laid him on the ground. I didn’t have anything to cover him so I pulled his jacket over his face because he didn’t have one.
Roger was not pinned; he was temporarily paralyzed. I told him the ambulance was on the way and to sit there. I don’t think there was any danger of fire.
I went to see the young Anderson man. He was sitting on the ground, in severe shock and had a compound fracture of his leg.
I went to check on James Peterson, who was laying on the broken-off wing. He had a back injury and was shivering. I didn’t have anything to cover him so I got his duffel bag out. It was padlocked, so I got the key out of his pocket, and got his clothes out of the bag to cover him.
About that time, George got the road open and was making a turn around when the first ambulance drove in. Gordon Roble ran an ambulance service along with the funeral home. He ran them alone and depended on a stand-by to help with the stretcher.
I helped get Roger out of the airplane and we carried him to the ambulance and off he went to Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. They said it wasn’t much over one hour from the time of the crash until he was in the hospital. They had no more than left, when the Caledonia ambulance arrived. They could handle two in their ambulance, so they loaded the two young men.
The next day the F.A.A. determined ice formed on the wings of the plane and caused the crash. The second day the plane was removed. The deputy sheriff told me to close the gate and put a “Keep Out – airplane has been removed” sign, but it didn’t help. People still came by the hundreds to see where it happened.
The deputy sheriff radioed for someone to pick up Larry’s body.
In a few days, we went to see the men in the hospital. The young Anderson man said he didn’t remember anything after someone said “We’re going to crash,” until he woke up in the hospital.
The other young man, James Peterson, had a back injury.
Roger had two broken ankles and a back injury. All recovered from their ordeal, but Roger had a limp the rest of his life.
The day of the crash they didn’t know where they were and where going to land on the road north of our house. When they saw the high line wires, they were looking for another road to land on.
Roger said they were going to fly Anderson and Peterson down to Fort Bliss, Texas. They had been home on leave from the service. On the way home they were going to visit Larry’s brother in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Roger said they had filed a flight plan to southern Iowa or Missouri. If we didn’t get there on time, they would send a plane and zig zag all the way to Spring Grove looking for our downed airplane.
In gratitude, Roger said to Glenn, “If you had not seen us crash, we may have all died.”
Editor’s note: Thanks to Glenn Buxengard and Jan Lee Buxengard for submitting this story to the Argus, whose staff was previously unaware of this historic happening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.