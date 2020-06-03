June 1 to June 4 – We will continue with Tuesday and Thursday Meal Pick-up/Deliveries

We will have meals for 3 breakfasts in white bag and 3 lunches in brown bag on each pick up day all same delivery times.

June 8 to 12 – Our kitchens will be closed and no busses will run with deliveries.   

June 16 to June 30 – We will have meals for 2 days on Tuesdays and meals for 3 days on Thursdays

