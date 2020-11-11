In the midst of a pandemic, if there’s one thing people can count on, it’s others doing good. 

A student food drive by ninth-graders Josh Beardmore, Hunter Goetzinger, Connor Buttell, and Landen Frauenkron aims to collect non-perishable food items and donate them to the Semcac Food Shelf in Caledonia.The goal is collecting about 200 food items. 

“It’s important to donate to our local food shelf in order to hlep the people who are less fortunate and can’t afford it themselves,” they told the Argus. 

Items can be brought to the office at Caledonia High School from Nov. 16-20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternatively, students can bring food to their W.I.N. (What I Need) teacher for collection. 

On Nov. 20, the team of four will bring the food items to the shelf.

