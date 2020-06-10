Results are in from the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce’s “Stronger Together” relief grant program.
“We were able to help 19 businesses with Stronger Together Relief Grant funds,” chamber president Eric Halverson reported. “We received donations totaling $21,000 from the following businesses, community members, along with a few anonymous donors: Sleepy Hollow, Caledonia Haulers, ESB Banking & Insurance, SnoPac, Caledonia Lumber, Danielson Insurance, Caledonia Lions, Caledonia Rotary, ICAN, and Charlie & Deb Wray.
“We cannot thank these people enough, as this project would not have been possible without their support. The Chamber is very proud of our business community in how it pulled together to help each other out during these times.
“We encourage everyone to continue to support all of our local businesses!”
