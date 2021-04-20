Bob Stalberger, local Land Specialist for Whitetail Properties, has been recognized by the Realtors Land Institute as one of the nation’s top real estate brokers. He was named a member of the Institute’s APEX 2020 Producers Club, which required a minimum of $4 million in land sales last year.
Stalberger serves southeast Minnesota, including Houston County, for Whitetail Properties, which is a leading national real estate company specializing in hunting, ranch, farm and timber land.
He said the hot rural land market is being fueled by strong land values and high buyer demand. In addition to the benefits of a rural lifestyle and outdoor recreational opportunities, Stalberger noted that buyers are also motivated by attractive financing opportunities, historically low interest rates and the long-term stability of land as a financial investment.
“Prior to the start of 2020, buyer demand had been strong for land of all types in southeast Minnesota due to the natural beauty of the rolling terrain and fertile soils,” he said. “2020 put even more buyers into play in a market that has been short on sellers for the better part of eight years. Many buyers are well qualified or cash buyers looking to diversify their investments into land, where they can not only have a stable investment, but a place they can go to for hunting, a getaway, or build a cabin or dream home.”
The Realtors Land Institute is the industry’s leading land real estate organization, representing over 1,300 land professionals across the country. Its mission is to elevate the level of industry professionalism by providing land professionals with the expertise and camaraderie that are the foundation for becoming the best in the business.
For additional information about buying or selling rural property, or to browse property listings, contact Stalberger at (507) 884-4717 or visit www.whitetailproperties.com.
