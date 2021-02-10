Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more are invited to apply for the
2021 Century Farm Program. Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau
Federation, the Century Farm Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state. More than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.
Family farms are recognized as a Century Farm when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100
years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous
residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by the State Fair Board of Managers President Ron Oleheiser, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap and Governor Tim Walz will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Century Farm status.
Applications are available online at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/; at fbmn.org; by calling the State Fair at 651-288-4400; or at statewide county extension and county Farm Bureau offices. The submission deadline is Monday, March 1, 2021. Recipients will be announced by early April. Previously recognized families should not reapply.
Information on the Century Farm Program will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2021
Minnesota State Fair. A Century Farm database is also available at fbmn.org.
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Minnesota Farm Bureau – Farmers, Families, Food, is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureau associations across
Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups
and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm
management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and
safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, fbmn.org.
