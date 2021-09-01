St. Mary’s Little Blue Jays Daycare announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled children at the following sites:
St. Mary’s Little Blue Jays Daycare, 308 E. South St., Caledonia, MN 55921, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The goal of the program is to improve the diets of young children and increase the opportunity for children to eat a variety of nutritious foods. Meals meet nutritional standards established by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information contact Sara at littlebluejays@stmarysschoolcal.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.