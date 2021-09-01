St. Mary’s Little Blue Jays Daycare announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled children at the following sites:

St. Mary’s Little Blue Jays Daycare, 308 E. South St., Caledonia, MN 55921, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The goal of the program is to improve the diets of young children and increase the opportunity for children to eat a variety of nutritious foods. Meals meet nutritional standards established by the USDA. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information contact Sara at littlebluejays@stmarysschoolcal.org.

