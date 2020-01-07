St. John’s Lutheran Church in Caledonia will be celebrating its 125th Anniversary in the year 2020 under the theme, “Reflecting Christ’s Light”. Over the span of the last 125 years, St. John’s has held services in three different church buildings and has been served by 13 faithful pastors.
The third Sunday of every month, January through September, has been designated as a Celebration Sunday. Guest preachers, special music, videos with clips of members talking about their memories of the church, and a fellowship hour will be part of these special services. Commemorative ornaments are being sold by the anniversary committee as mementos of the occasion.
The following is a tentative list of the guest preachers scheduled:
January 19 – Pastor Richard Gurgel – Son of the congregation
February 23 – Pastor Karl Gurgel – Son of the congregation
March 15 – Pastor Bill Limmer – St. John’s Pastor 1995 -1999
April 19 – Pastor Neil Varnum – St. John’s Pastor 1983-1989
May 17 – Pastor Terry Deters- Son of the congregation
June 21 – Pastor Roger Vomhof – Chaplain at Caledonia Care
July 19 – Contemporary Christian Singing Group
August 23 – Pastor Bill Runke – St. John’s Pastor – 1989 – 1999
September 20 – Pastor Mark Schroeder- WELS Synod President
In most cases, the guest preachers will be preaching at the 5pm Saturday service as well as the 9am Sunday service.
The September 20 service will be the grand finale of the yearlong celebration. In addition to all the usual Celebration Sunday activities, it will also include a confirmation reunion on Saturday, September 19, a reunion choir, and a pork roast dinner.
St. John’s cordially invites the entire community to celebrate this milestone in their church’s history. If you have questions, call 507-724-2330.
