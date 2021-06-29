The City of Spring Grove is seeking proposals from housing developers to establish residential units on City-owned property located at approximately 167 1st St SW in Spring Grove. The one-acre site is one block south of the historic downtown and overlooks scenic Roverud Park, making it a prime location for new housing development.
The City has identified the property as being ideal for building small housing units, such as townhomes or patio homes. This is in line with a recent housing study which indicated a need for such units to accommodate aging residents who may wish to downsize from larger homes with greater maintenance requirements.
The site is currently being used by the City’s public works department and has a Quonset hut on it; the demolition or removal of the building would be the responsibility of the developer.
The City is accepting offers on the land and is willing to work with developers to meet their needs. The full Request for Proposals (RFP) can be found online at www.springgrovemn.com/livinghere. Printed copies are also available at City Hall (18 1st Ave NW). Any interested developer must submit a proposal no later than 12:00 PM on Monday, August 2nd.
This initiative is part of a larger strategy to increase housing units in Spring Grove. According to the housing study, Spring Grove will need an additional 80 new or restored housing units within the next ten years to keep up with projected population growth. The City is looking to create partnerships that develop new lots and build new residential units for current and future residents.
Questions/inquiries on the RFP or other potential opportunities for development partnership should be directed to Economic Development Coordinator Alex Herr at alex.herr@cedausa.com or 507-269-8195.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.