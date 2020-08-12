Recently the Spring Grove Police Department has received a number of complaints about younger people driving golf carts and recreational vehicles. According to City Ordinance Chapter 710:
As to minors in golf carts:
Under city ordinance, persons ages 12-16 are allowed to operate a “special vehicle” (which appears to include golf cart) as long as they have a valid all-terrain vehicle safety certificate from the state of MN AND are accompanied by a licensed adult 18 or older. (H)(6). Of course, in addition to meeting those criteria, the golf cart would need to be issued a permit by the City (H)(2).
The ordinance does not appear to permit anyone younger than 12.
Those between 12 and 16 years of age require a recreational vehicle safety certificate and require someone over the age of 18 with them.
Those older than 16 don’t appear to require any licensure.
Even still, I would suggest the ordinance does not permit golf cart operation on main street because it would likely be an “arterial street” under state law. (H)(1)
As to minors in other recreational vehicles:
Under city ordinance they need driver’s license to operate on public right of way (G)(2).
Exception: those 12-16 years old can cross public roads if they have ATV certificate and passenger of 18 years or older. (G)(3)
There are other restrictions and requirements, too.
