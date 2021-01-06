In 2020 businesses have faced a kind of uncertainty that a majority of business owners have never faced before. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left many small businesses ravaged and struggling to keep their doors open.
Once the federal CARES Act was passed and funds were allocated to the city, the Spring Grove Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Spring Grove City Council jumped into action to help save as many businesses as possible.
The Spring Grove City Council allocated $30,000 to the EDA for the purpose of providing relief to local businesses.
EDA Director, Rebecca Charles created and oversaw the application process for this grant program. All applications were brought before the Spring Grove EDA for approval.
Grant awards were provided to award recipients once all supporting documents proving where the dollars are to be spent have been received. Applicants must also be current on financial obligations to the city in order to qualify.
All applicants were encouraged to spend their grant dollars locally if possible to help stimulate the local economy whenever possible. “The amount of support and cooperation amongst the business community in Spring Grove has been nothing short of inspiring” says Charles.
Applicable projects included the purchase of PPE, cleaning supplies & equipment, physical alterations to businesses to meet COVID-19 mandate requirement and other items and/or services that make doing business in Spring Grove not only possible, but safer.
After three rounds of applications, the Spring Grove EDA has awarded all of the $30,000 allocated for the Small Business Retention Grant program.
Awards were provided to the following businesses: Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, Guiding Light Touch, LLC., Little Gnome Childcare Center, Russ Gerard Construction, Spring Grove Area Past Present Future, Spring Grove Communications, Spring Grove Soda, Sterling Drug, Trinity Lutheran Church, Turquoise Tomato, Viking Electric and Ye Olde Opera House.
All details regarding the Small Business Retention Grant program can be found on the city website at springgrovemn.com or by contacting Spring Grove EDA Director, Rebecca Charles at rebecca.charles@cedausa.com.
