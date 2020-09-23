The Spring Grove Economic Development Authority is happy to announce that funds have been committed in the amount of $30,000 towards a new Small Business Grant. The purpose of these funds is to provide financial assistance to Spring Grove Businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Businesses can apply for grant funds of up to $10,000 to offset the costs of required PPE, cleaning supplies and equipment. The deadline for application is Friday, October 30th, 2020. The first application review will take place at the October 13th EDA meeting. Funds must be spent no later than November 15th, 2020 with invoices presented to the EDA for reimbursement.
Applications are available at city hall, online at www.springgrovemn.com/business, or can be requested via e-mail at Rebecca.Charles@cedausa.com. This address may also be used for any questions or concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.