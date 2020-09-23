The Spring Grove Economic Development Authority is happy to announce that funds have been committed in the amount of $30,000 towards a new Small Business Grant. The purpose of these funds is to provide financial assistance to Spring Grove Businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Businesses can apply for grant funds of up to $10,000 to offset the costs of required PPE, cleaning supplies and equipment. The deadline for application is Friday, October 30th, 2020. The first application review will take place at the October 13th EDA meeting. Funds must be spent no later than November 15th, 2020 with invoices presented to the EDA for reimbursement.

Applications are available at city hall, online at www.springgrovemn.com/business, or can be requested via e-mail at Rebecca.Charles@cedausa.com.  This address may also be used for any questions or concerns.

Load comments