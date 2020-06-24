The Spring Grove Economic Development Authority is proud to announce that funds have been committed in the amount of $10,000 towards the 2020 Fixup Fund.   

The purpose of the Fixup Fund is to provide incentives to local businesses to improve the appearance of their building facades and stimulate private investment.  

The program has already awarded funds to both Blooming Business and VanMinsel Brothers Construction for the 2020 Fixup Fund cycle.  

From 2013 to the current date in 2020, the EDA granted $49,335.00 in Fixup Fund dollars, which leveraged over $190,500 of private investment.  Funds are still available for the 2020 cycle; all interested businesses are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available online on the Spring Grove Economic Development Site at www.springgrove.com/business

Load comments