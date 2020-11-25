The Spring Grove Economic Development Authority is pleased to announce the 2020 Fix Up Fund Award Recipients. 

The purpose of the Fix Up Fund is to provide incentives to local businesses to improve the appearance of their building facades and stimulate private investment.  

From 2013 through 2020, the EDA has granted more than $68,000 in Fix Up Fund dollars, which have leveraged over $250,500 of local private investment.  2020 Fix Up Funds were awarded to: Blooming Business, Four Season Maintenance, Van Minsel Brothers Construction and the return of the Blue Ribbon Bakery.

Other programs and incentives for local businesses can be found on the Spring Grove EDA website at springgrovemn.com/business

