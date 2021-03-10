Governor Tim Walz announced the 2021 Youth Skills Training grants—a total of 11 partnerships across the state were awarded to develop and implement paid-learning opportunities for students 16 years of age and older.
First time applicant, Southeast Service Cooperative, was named one of these recipients for their innovative approach to a multi-school district health science course for 17 school districts, spanning 11 counties, in collaboration with 19 community, industry and post-secondary partners for certified nurse assistant to address the workforce shortage in rural Minnesota.
“In addition to a program deliberately designed to break the cycle of poverty and fuel the local economy, it also allows smaller communities to offer engaging educational experiences aligned to that youth’s interests and passions.” said Sarah Ness, Program Manager at Southeast Service Cooperative.
By 2025, the healthcare industry in this region will have a growth rate of 9.2% and will experience a shortage of workers due to retirement of the current healthcare workforce (Macht & Schaffhauser, 2020). When looking at current local job openings, in the Rochester area alone, there are over 400 available CNA positions posted on Indeed.com, LinkedIn.com, and Hubsource.com (Google Search 12/3/2020).
Participation in this regional CNA course will help students position themselves well for opportunities to continue their education to become a licensed practical nurse and registered nurse. In the meantime, students can quickly find meaningful, paid work as a CNA (even during the training period) while still in high school. This helps them gain valuable experience and earn money to support their families, breaking the cycle of poverty for some.
The grants are part of a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training (YST@DLI) program, which was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.
“Minnesota’s students are our future, and by focusing on hands-on training, safety, real-world experience, the Youth Skills Training program sets our students up for career-long success in fields that are growing fast,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.
“These grants allow high schools, businesses, and community organizations to work together to train students and create skilled workers for their communities,” said Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson.
Twenty-five local partnerships throughout the state applied for this fourth round of grants. These partnerships involve more than 70 school districts and 146 employers in five different industries. A fifth round of grant applications will open in fall 2021.
