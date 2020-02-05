University of Minnesota Extension is offering seven small grain workshops across southern Minnesota in February to address successful small grain management. “Whether you are a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains, or a farmer looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” says Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Workshops will focus on production agronomics, variety selection, and economics, and include an open-forum discussion for related topics and on-farm experiences.” Workshops are sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council. Lunch is included at all sites except Mora. Registration is free, and is strongly encouraged to assist with meal planning. Please register by visiting https://z.umn.edu/southern-small-grain or contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu for more information.
Dates, Locations, Times and Contacts are as follows:
Monday, February 17 – Rochester, Heintz Center 12:30 – 4:00 (Contact Ryan Miller at 507-529-2759)
* Private Pesticide Applicator Training will precede the small grains program from 9:00 – 12:30.
Tuesday, February 18 – Le Center, 4-H Building, Le Sueur County Fairgrounds 9:00 - 1:00 (Contact Shane Bugeja at 515-708-3486)
Presenters may vary by location, but include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain Specialist and Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension Crops Educator.
