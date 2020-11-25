The Spring Grove High School Band has been selected to be featured at the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) Leadership Conference during the January 28, 2021 session! This performance will include a 30-minute (virtual, pre-recorded) performance of our high school band that will be showcased to MSBA Leadership Conference attendees. You will also see the SGHS Band in the upcoming MSBA magazine that will be mailed out to all members across the state! More about the Conference here: https://youtu.be/69dNUXVXcKE
