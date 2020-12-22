The Minnesota Senate today overwhelmingly approved a $216 million emergency relief bill to help small businesses affected by Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent executive order.
The goal of the relief package is speed: businesses are struggling under the weight of the governor’s restrictions, and need assistance as fast as possible.
Under the agreement, the first relief checks could be mailed by the end of the month. The bill is the culmination of more than a month of bipartisan negotiations between the House, Senate, and governor’s office.
“I am very pleased with the bipartisan effort that went into getting this bill done,” said Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). “Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, as well as the governor and his staff, worked tirelessly over the last month to deliver this much-needed relief to the small businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID, especially those that have been forced to close under the governor’s executive orders.”
The bill provides emergency assistance in three tiers:
Direct relief payments: $88 million is allocated for businesses in industries that were directly impacted by the executive order, including bars, restaurants, and gyms. These businesses will receive a check mailed directly to them, with no need to apply. Assistance will be broken down as follows:
Businesses that are down 30% in revenue and have 0-20 employees will receive a $15k check
Businesses with 21-100 employees will receive $25k
Businesses with 101-300 employees will receive $35k
Business with more than 300 employees will receive $45k
Business grants: $14 million is approved for business relief grants available through DEED. These grants are aimed at businesses like movie theaters and convention centers.
County-distributed relief: $114.8 million in relief grants will be distributed to counties based on a per capita formula. Counties will then allocate that money to businesses that were directly or indirectly impacted by the executive order. Counties will have wide latitude, but funding must be distributed by March 15.
All relief funds must be used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills, and other similar expenses that occur in the regular course of business.
In addition, the bill extends unemployment benefits for 13 weeks.
