Minnesota Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) was one of 20 outstanding leaders from around the United States selected to receive the inaugural 20 Under 40 Leadership Award from the Council of State Governments (CSG).
The CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award was created to recognize the outstanding work of up-and-coming elected and appointed officials —all under age 40 — who not only exemplify strong leadership skills but have also demonstrated a true commitment to serving the citizens of their state/territory.
Each of the 20 elected and appointed award winners represents hard work and a dedication to public service.
In 2010, Sen. Miller became the second-youngest Minnesotan ever elected to the state Senate. In 2019, he became the youngest Senator chosen to be President of the Senate at age 35.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for this inaugural award along with 19 other highly talented public servants from across the country,” said Senator Miller. “During my time in the Senate, I have worked hard with the constituents I have the privilege to representing and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to deliver positive results for our region and the entire state of Minnesota. To have that effort recognized by CSG as one of only 20 leaders from across the country selected for this award is an incredible feeling.”
Recipients of this honor demonstrated the ability to engage officials across party, departments, branch and/or state lines in meaningful ways to advance the common good for their state or territory, provided exceptional leadership to a state project, committee, chamber, commission, or special group and served as a champion of change, seeking to enhance the lives of all constituents within important policy areas.
“The state officials named to the inaugural class of The Council of State Governments 20 Under 40 Leadership Award recipients represent a broad cross-section of the exceptional leaders that successfully govern our states,” said David Adkins, CSG executive director/CEO. “Those recognized this year come from diverse backgrounds, different political parties, different branches of state government and from every region of our country, but they share a singular commitment to make a difference for those they serve.
“The Council of State Governments is a nonpartisan organization that brings state officials together to learn from each other and to craft solutions to today’s public policy challenges.
The hard-working leaders recognized with the CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award have demonstrated the ability to productively collaborate to achieve consensus and produce results. While they may be young, their public service honors the oldest and best values of our democracy.”
About The Council of State Governments
Founded in 1933, The Council of State Governments is our nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. CSG is a region-based forum that fosters the exchange of insights and ideas to help state officials shape public policy. This offers unparalleled regional, national and international opportunities to network, develop leaders, collaborate and create problem-solving partnerships.
