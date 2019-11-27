Each weekday, a group of between a dozen to 15 seniors gather at Elsie’s for lunch, laughs and companionship.
In an article published last week, we forgot to mention that rides are provided for a small fee. The rides will take seniors both to and from the senior dining at Elsie’s.
Riders are encouraged to call Semcac Rolling Hills Transit.
Semcac buses provide very affordable, fare-based transportation to all of the general public. All buses are accessible for individuals with disabilities. Semcac public transit buses service Dodge County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County & Rural Winona County.
All Rolling Hills Transit rides can be scheduled by calling
1.800.528.7622 | Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 24 hour advance reservation recommended.
