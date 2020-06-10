A new community cookbook project is seeking recipe submissions from throughout the region. All are welcome to submit recipes for inclusion in the cookbook, which aims to celebrate the heritage and history of the region.
The project is being led by Mainspring, a nonprofit arts and culture center located in a long-vacant church building in downtown Caledonia.
The Mainspring Community Cookbook project was inspired by the traditional church cookbooks, and with the onset of COVID-19 the organization saw an opportunity to build community through food when large gatherings may not be possible.
In addition to recipes, the cookbook will also feature photos, artwork, and short stories.
The deadline for submitting recipes is July 10, 2020. Recipes can be submitted at mainspringmn.org/cookbook. While online submissions are encouraged, recipes can also be mailed to Mainspring 404 E Main St Caledonia, MN 55921.
If you mail in your submission, please include your name and contact information so Mainspring can contact you for more details.
Individuals can submit up to five recipes for consideration. The recipes must be original (or familial) or adapted with credit given. There is no cost to submit recipes.
Cookbooks will be printed and available for sale in fall 2020. More information on pre-ordering a cookbook will be published on Mainspring’s website.
This project is generously supported by the Caledonia Area Chamber of Commerce and Mainspring’s Founder’s Circle. Mainspring is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences to the residents and visitors of southeast Minnesota. More information can be found at http://mainspringmn.org/.
