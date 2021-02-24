The Houston County Extension Committee is seeking nominations for the 2021 Houston County Farm Family of the Year.
The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities.
All of the honored farm families have made significant contributions to Minnesota agriculture and their communities. If you know a family from Houston County that is deserving of this award, you are welcome to submit those nominations using the nomination webpage below.
Nomination form: z.umn.edu/6n21
Award criteria:
• Families can be one generation or multi-generation
• The family is involved in a farming/agriculture operation - past operations have included anything from row crops, swine, cut flowers, orchards, wild rice - in essence any type of farming operation!
• The family contributes to their community - it could be in 4-H, at their church, volunteer firefighter, township clerk - again, any type of community involvement
Each family may only receive this award once. Please use the following webpage to find names of past recipients: https://z.umn.edu/6n27
Thank you for submitting nominations! If you have any questions please feel free to contact Michael Cruse, local Extension Educator at 507-725-5807 or email at mjcruse@umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.