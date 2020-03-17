By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was an odd setting at the Caledonia School Board’s regular meeting on Monday, March 16. Whereas board members usually sat about a foot away from each other in a smaller room, last night they spaced themselves about six feet away in the media center, as per CDC recommendations.
The landscape and how things are changing was incredible, Superintendent Craig Ihrke said.
The board made clear last night the middle school and high school building will be closed to everyone starting Wednesday, March 18, including open gym and weight room.
Maintenance staff will be cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other surfaces.
“We’re basically locking it down,” Facility Director Lee Morem said.
Community Education Coordinator Gretchen Linzmeier will be handling childcare for Cacledonia Area Public Schools children for healthcare and emergency workers.
This will be held at the elementary school School Age Childcare (SAC) classroom from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $2.75 per hour. Contact Linzmeier at 507-725-3316, ext. 2013 or email her at gretchen_linzmeier@cps.k12.mn.us for more information.
The school will still provide meals to students and thus, the district is working on a plan to get meals to students 18 and under.
Most likely, that plan will include meal pick up sites and drop off sites in Eitzen, Brownsville and Freeburg. The Argus will report that plan once announced by the district.
Superintendent Craig Ihrke clarified the time period specified by Gov. Tim Walz’s order to temporarily close schools was a time for districts and teachers to prepare for distance learning.
New instruction should not start until after March 30, as per the governor’s orders. That also ensures equitable learning among all students.
Ihrke added students can review topics they’ve already learned, and that the district was “not going to stop kids from doing anything like that.”
“It’s a great gift of time that they’ve given the schools,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to have better distance learning.”
Though districts were required to close by Wednesday, March 18, Caledonia and other schools chose to close earlier. Monday and Tuesday allowed students to come and get materials from lockers, gym clothes, devices, chargers and other things they need over the eight-day break and potentially longer.
If a distance learning policy was implemented, it would be similar to e-learning on snow days, the district said in a letter dated March 15.
“I am very thankful we made the decision not to have students today and tomorrow,” Ihrke told board members. “One of those reasons is selfish, but we can take some time and talk and get our ducks in a row.”
The district said in a letter on March 15 they anticipate teaching and learning to resume on March 30, but that was dependent upon guidance from the governor.
Editor’s note: This is an early edition of the school board meeting held on Monday, March 16. More information and more details will be available soon, but because news about the coronavirus is changing fast, we want to provide the most important information to our readers first and free of charge. Readers should also check the district website for the latest school information.
