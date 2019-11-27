By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
Even as the holiday season is upon us, Santa’s never too busy for a stop over in Caledonia.
This Saturday, November 30, Santa and his Elves invite you to the Caledonia Public Library from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for Milk and Cookies with Santa.
“We’ll have stations to decorate an ornament, write a letter to Santa, popsicle stick decorating, face painting, Children’s Christmas movies and more,” said Caledonia public library director Stephanie Eggert.
“Kids of all ages are invited to attend,” said Santa via Skype as he was putting the finishing touches on his naughty and nice list. “I always love spending time in Caledonia.”
So much so...
...That Santa will return one week later.
“After Rudolph, Donner, Comet, Blitzen and the boys fly in for Cookies with Santa, we had back to the North Pole and will fly out again on Saturday, December 7 for our annual “Breakfast with Santa” event,” said Santa a.k.a Kris Kringle. “The Caledonia Lions Club does a nice job with that event and it’s always a good breakfast.”
As Santa said, the Breakfast with Santa event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It will take place at the Caledonia Middle/High School.
“Free will offerings are accepted,” said the Caledonia Lions of the event. “Thank you to Thrivent Financial Services for their continued support of Caledonia Lions projects.”
Kids crafts will also be part of the event and are sponsoed by ECFE starting at 8:00 a.m.
“Each child will get a gift from Santa,” said, well, Santa.
All proceeds go towards community projects.
