The Rotary Club of Caledonia wants to connect local organizations with volunteers through its new, yet-to-be-launched website, caledoniamn.org.
The website will be a place for potential volunteers to find out more about local groups that serve the community as well as house a calendar of events for groups to share what’s going on.
Currently, the Rotary Club is seeking more information from groups about who they are, what their mission is and what events they have put on in the past.
The Club received a grant from Rotary District 6250 in January to help build membership. They hope to do this through a three-pronged approach: produce a website that connects local organizations with potential volunteers, host a volunteer fair for local organizations to share more about who they are and produce several short videos to share what the Rotary Club does.
“The Rotary Club of Caledonia hopes that this project will build excitement around giving back to our community and inspire our residents to get involved with groups here,” said Ashley Dress, current Rotary Club President.
“We have so many great groups doing such wonderful things, like the Friends of the Library and Community Spirit Caledonia, that we want to create a central place for organizations to share what they are doing as well as connect them with people who are looking to get more involved in our community,” she said.
The Rotary Club of Caledonia’s Membership Committee will be hosting a volunteer fair on Tuesday, June 8th from 6-8 p.m. at the Four Seasons Community Center. The event is free and all are welcome to attend.
If you are a leader or member of a local organization that serves the community and would like to have your group represented at caledoniamn.org, please email Ashley Dress at adress6126@gmail.com, check out the Rotary Club of Caledonia, MN Facebook page or fill out the form at https://forms.gle/EfEsbVdr5KHkbmcS8.
