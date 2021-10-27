The Rotary Club of Caledonia announced it will sponsor Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for residents ages 0-5 who live in the area covered by the Caledonia Area School District, including Brownsville, Caledonia, Eitzen and Freeburg.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income. After parents or caregivers register their children, kids will receive a new book mailed directly to them each month until they “graduate” at the age of 5.
The Rotary Club of Caledonia, with financial assistance from both the Rotary Works Foundation and the Caledonia Lions Club, are the sponsors, paying for the mailing and cost of the books.
“As a club, we’re so excited about the Imagination Library because it touches so many lives and for a long period of time,” said current Rotary Club President, Sherry Sime.
A 2019 Ohio State University study found that young children whose parents read at least 5 books per day to them entered kindergarten having heard 1.4 million more words than children whose parents didn’t read to them at all.
“Supporting education is one of Rotary International’s seven Areas of Focus, and our club saw partnering with the Imagination Library as a way to support parents and children in that vital period of time before kids enter kindergarten,” said Rotary Club Secretary, Ashley Dress.
For more information or to register your child, visit imaginationlibrary.com. Check out Rotary Club of Caledonia, MN’s Facebook page if you’re interested in learning more about how to become a member.
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 150 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom and the United States. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.