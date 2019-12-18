A 50-year reunion will be held for the 1970 State Champion Wrestling Team and a 35-year reunion for the 1984 Runner Up Team next week. The teams will be introduced between the rounds of the Triple Dual on Dec. 20th at Caledonia High School. Following the Triple Dual the team members, managers, cheerleaders, friends, fans, relatives or whoever would like, will gather down at Elsie’s for a sandwich and perhaps a barley pop. The following day, Dec. 21st, following the Junior Varsity Tournament, we will again meet down at Elsie’s, who will prepare a sandwich and a pop or two. This is not intended to be a big deal or anything like that. It will be an event in which we can come together for some enjoyment, entertainment, and camaraderiy during the Holiday Season. We have Elsie’s back room reserved for the two nights. There will be a very large bowl in which to put your free-will offering. If we have any money left over we will donate it to the Caledonia Wrestling Club. I will have to give Elsie some idea of how many to prepare for each night. So, if you would let me know if you will attend so that I can let Elsie know it would be very much appreciated. Leo Simon, lmsimon98@gmail.com, 507-724-2979 If you have questions, please call.
