By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Still a hotly contested topic of conversation, the proposed Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) trail in Houston is causing a stir nearly 12 years after the initial idea.
About 10 residents attended Houston City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, March 8. During the public comment section, many voiced opposition to the OHV trail.
Houston resident Sandy Fitting said the “trail won’t be worth the headache every time it rains to have it wash down into the city.”
She also expressed concern about how many meetings were held on the topic and what was posted in the minutes from previous council meetings.
Fitting also brought up a long-standing question of what happened to the petition signed by over 100 residents in October 2012 to get the question for prohibiting use of motorized recreational vehicles in South Park on a ballot. South Park is the area of the proposed OHV trail.
The physical copy of the petition has since been lost, as City Clerk Michelle Quinn said she was not able to find it. It is also not included in any documents on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) project website.
Fitting told the Argus in February that it was sent to the DNR Parks and Recreation Department after it was finished. DNR Area Supervisor (Dept. of Parks and Trails) Jess Althoff did not respond by Monday’s press deadline.
Houston resident Heidi Olson questioned why they would “want people outside of town running $100,000 vehicles running up our hills and in city limits?”
“We have the best school district in the state. Let’s do something to improve the lives of our children. We have no pool, no rec center,” she said. “Do something to improve their life.”
Several residents were also concerned about the noise disrupting the peace and quiet of the general area. Chris Moon said he comes home at night, has peace and quiet and does not want to hear fourwheelers up and down that hill.
Rick Fitting echoed those thoughts earlier and said Houston has a small town feel with peace and quiet.
“I work all week, relax on my back deck. I don’t hear motorcycles, I don’t hear off-highway vehicles,” he said.
He also voiced concerns about erosion on that hillside, asking “How do you people figure on stopping water and sand?”
Others questioned how the council kept residents informed on the project and expressed the need for better transparency.
Mayor Dave Olson said much of the information was sent out in 2009 and 2010. Council member Tony Schultz said the information was in the now-ceased Houston Banner, council minutes, public meetings and a community group.
“It’s not some secret. It’s been well opened. Every Hoedown, the group has been here to discuss it publicly. They have a spot every year in the street,” he said. “You can call or email council members to discuss it.”
At the January and February council meetings, other residents voiced support for the project. The trail could bring more tourism into town, as Marlene Schultzpointed out in February.
“It needs to be tried ... pursued,” shesaid. “...We take four-wheelers across that land all the time. The deer, turkeys, coyotes come back. It might affect the first few months, but not forever. That’s my opinion.”
In February, International Owl Center Executive Director Karla Bloem expressed concerns to the council that signing off on the EAS before the noise study had been performed, did not “seem like a true statement.” She also wondered if the trail activity would affect deer movement and push them into town.
In January, Eileen Loken encouraged the council to consider the off-highway vehicle project further, and said the project has been 10 years in the making. She added the community needs it and her business, the Sawmill Inn, needs it.
She added though there’s a risk of having the trail, there was a bigger risk of not doing the project. Loken cited that more people were going to Rushford for business.
“We need to find ways how to get the people here and not put all of our eggs in one basket,” she said.
The project started in 2009, after “discussions among DNR Parks and Trails, the City of Houston, Houston County and OHV recreational groups led to the decision by three organized clubs to apply to the city for formal grant-in-aid (GIA) sponsorship in July 2010,” according to agency correspondence dated Jan. 28, 2011.
Proposers listed on the project summary found on the DNR website are the City of Houston, Rochester Rough Riders, Golden Eagles Cycle Club (Rochester), North Metro ATV Club, South Metro ATV Club, Twin Cities Trail Riders; in addition to All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota, Amateur Riders Motorcycle Association, Minnesota 4-Wheel Drive Association; and finally, trail administrators Jeff Klein, Milo Bjerke and Tom Steiger.
An informational session was held Aug. 9, 2010, with city administration and the DNR. Then on Aug. 23, 2010, the council approved sponsorship on the project, gaining support for additional land acquisition to increase park land. Later, the city added up to 120 acres to existing city-owned park land.
Perhaps what is more interesting about the documents on the DNR website is the dates of each study and the date of the design and layout of the trail map.
A noise study was completed on July 9, 2013, and the Federal Environmetal Assessment was done Sept. 11, 2013, both by WSB & Associates from Minneapolis. However, the actual trail map and location was not determined until Oct. 25, 2015 by Trails Unlimited LLC, an enterprise unit of the U.S. Forest Service. That study suggests several water control and erosion control measures be used if the trail is built.
When questioned about the dates, DNR OHV planner Joe Unger stated “The EA did not need to review actual trail alignments, only allowing the new use,” because the use of the land was changing to motorized.
The proposed trail alignment was sent to the DNR Environmental Review Unit to determine if a state Environmental Assessment Worksheet was required (EAW). It was not, Unger said, as it did not meet any mandatory categories that required an EAW, under Minnesota Administrative Rules 4410.4300 that is overseen by the Environmental Quality Board.
In February, the council accepted a proposal from OHV Acoustics LLC in Random Lake, Wisconsin to perform a noise study for $2,000, which grant funds can be used.
Owner and engineer Alexander Bub said sound tests would be run per two Minnesota departments, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). He has experience of 33 years with Harley-Davidson in the acoustics department as well as all homologation/certification testing for Harley-Davidson to meet all sound and tailpipe emissions standards world wide, he explained in an email to the Argus.
The MPCA’s regulation 7030.0040 test will include readings averaged over an hour of time, while the DNR’s J1287 is a test that every OHV has to pass before being allowed on a trail. This test also applies to larger 4x4s, such as Jeeps.
The company doesn’t stop there, as a background sound level is also averaged for an hour at property line locations closest to the neareast neighbor’s properties. Multiple positions are recorded at the same time using multiple sound level meters.
It’s not just one OHV that is used for testing. OHV Acoustics uses a minimum of eight OHV’s on the trail for an hour, each of which need to pass the J1287 test before it is considered a test vehicle.
And though it’s not required, a Housing and Urban Development sound test for high density housing areas will be performed. It’s included in the event that more housing is brought into the area and adjacent to the trail system.
An overview, maps and resources for the project can be found at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/input/mgmtplans/ohv/plans/houston-ohv-trail.html. Stay tuned for more stories about the proposed OHV trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.