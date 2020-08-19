Primary election results are in for the single seat on the Houston County board which garnered multiple candidates this year. Dewey Severson (349 votes) will face off with Scott Yeiter (181 votes) in the November 3, 2020 general election for District 1 County Commissioner. Incumbent Jack Miller received 173 votes.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Update: Elk River Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating
- Two arrested in death of 8-year-old Elk River girl
- Lennar to build 40 homes at Wicklow Cove in Blaine
- New Anoka boutique successful despite pandemic, owner opening second downtown store
- Life on Cloud Nine: Coon Rapids grad releases hit memoir on years of thrills, danger
- Mound sells portion of Harbor District for $700K
- Corcoran ponders zoning issues on proposed megachurch
- Maple Grove considers variance for porch, deck to home on Eagle Lake
- Eagan’s State of the City goes virtual
- Eastview High remembers popular band director Frank Pasquerella
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- How should families decide what’s best for their children? (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
- LETTER: St. Louis Park Police Department should be praised, not reorganized (1)
- Music on the Mississippi event planned for Aug. 20 (1)
- Americans bowing to dictatorship (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.