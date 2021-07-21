Contestants are now being sought for the Houston County Fair’s Talent Contest to be held Wednesday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Entertainment Tent on the fairgrounds in Caledonia, Minnesota.  

Cash prizes ($100, $50, $25) will be awarded to the winners in three age categories: Preteen (12 and under), Teen (13-18), and Open (adult or any age).  

The first place winner in each division will also be eligible to compete in the Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest.

The registration form is posted on the website www.houstoncountyfair.com.  Click on “contest information” then scroll down to Talent Contest where you will find a link to it.  

If you have any questions you can call Todd Krueger at (507)459-9993 or email him at tkrueger@acegroup.cc.  Pre-registration is a requirement and entries will be limited to the first 25 contestants.  This includes all age categories so please register early.

