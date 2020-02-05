The Root River SWCD office is pleased to announce that we now have a pond clean-out program.
We are offering a $400 flat-rate payment in 2020 to help offset the cost of cleaning out silted-in ponds.
The objective of this program is to clean out the sediment from pond pool areas, back to original depth if possible.
This program targets old ponds that have surpassed their life expectancy, and no longer hold much if any permanent water.
No extra funding is available on top of the $400 if water needs to be drained from these ponds. This is a very simple program with minimal paperwork, similar to our push-up pond program.
To be fair we are limiting it to one pond clean-out per landowner per year. It is on a first-come-first-serve basis and funds are very limited, so stop by or call us at 507-724-5261, ext. 3 and ask for Dan if you are interested or want to learn more.
