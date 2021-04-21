By Amanda Ninneman
Guest Contributor
This is the second in a three-part piece looking at our community, how we interact with each other, and best practices for having difficult conversations in a respectful way. If you missed the first installment, “Overcoming Conflict: Finding Common Ground,” please refer to the April 14 edition of The Caledonia Argus. In that piece, we heard from six local leaders of faith, who offered insight into how our faiths teach us to interact in our community.
This week, we have reached out to our Caledonia schools. After early childhood, where our understanding of the world is guided primarily by home life, we begin our next stage in life and go to school. Our schools are our local institutions that house many bodies from differing views of the world, from all walks of life in our community, under one roof. It is there that we are first taught how to interact with our community members. How do schools do it? How do they foster and encourage a sense of community? In an effort to gain some insight—insight that may even translate to the larger community outside of the schools—we asked the following questions:
1. What preventative measures does the school take to minimize conflict between students? How does your school foster kindness and understanding between your students, and prepare them for the larger world?
2. When conflict between students does arise, what steps does the school take to help the students resolve their conflict? How are the students taught to work through conflicts?
Our three schools in Caledonia — St. John’s Lutheran School (K-8), St. Mary’s Catholic School (K-8), and the Caledonia Area Public School (K-12) — very graciously took the time to provide the answers below.
Within these answers, you’ll find multiple methods of encouraging students to recognize and embrace each other as themselves, to work cooperatively and respectfully with each other, and to resolve conflict by talking through each perspective and coming to an understanding with the other party. These are all skills that our children are taught in order to better navigate their lives as students, and later, as adults. And these are skills that are worth brushing up on and being reminded about in our adult lives.
It is worth considering: how can we implement some of these methods within the larger community? How can we encourage respect and cooperation, and guide each other through conflicts successfully?
The third and final installment of this series will appear in next week’s paper, where we’ll hear from our local mental health professionals on how to navigate difficult conversations.
Letters to the editor on these topics are welcome. Deadline is 2 p.m. on Fridays, via email to jordan.gerard@apgecm.com or www.hometownargus.com or drop off at the office, 225 S. Kingston St. or mail to PO Box 227, Caledonia, MN 55921.
