Overcoming Conflict: Finding Common Ground

By Amanda Ninneman
Guest Contributor
Today’s national and global political climate is extremely divisive. It is easy to tune each other out, because we are all exhausted from the constant barrage of divisive rhetoric. Luckily, we live in a small community. A community that knows each other. But even here, I hear our community members from all over the political spectrum lamenting division, convinced that it is impossible these days for people to disagree peacefully.
It is not impossible, however, especially here. We’re neighbors, and we know each other to be good people. What better place to allow ourselves to peacefully disagree, and to have respectful conversations that help us learn more about each other, without it turning into something hateful? So, how do we keep future conversations respectful and productive? Over the last two months, I have had many conversations with many different people in our community, trying to figure out exactly that. This is the first in a three-part series looking at our community, how we interact with each other, and best practices for having difficult conversations in a respectful way.
Many of us in our community belong to a local church or other body of faith. That faith is often taught from birth, and is our first way of understanding the world, and our place in it. It makes sense to begin our conversations here. The following leaders of faith were kind enough to offer insight into how our faith teaches us to interact with our community members, by answering one simple question: What does your faith teach regarding how to treat other people, including those with different beliefs, people who are different from ourselves?
In the following paragraphs, you will read six different answers in no particular order. But you will also see a common thread. This common thread can help us remember that despite living in a community of many diverse ideas and understandings, we are a community that at its core, takes care of each other, and loves its neighbors.
The goal of this series is to guide our community in having healthy conversations, regardless of the topic.
Please note that four additional local leaders of faith were also contacted, but chose to decline or did not respond by the deadline. If, after reading these responses, you have further questions, about your own faith or another, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your own faith leader, or any of the above. Because personal faith is such a fundamental part of who an individual is, it is often better to direct questions to these leaders, who are trained in guidance, rather than attempting to argue religion with your neighbors.
Our next part will ask local schools how they foster a sense of community for students.
Letters to the editor on these topics are welcome. Deadline is 2 p.m. on Fridays, via email to jordan.gerard@apgecm.com or www.hometownargus.com or drop off at the office, 225 S. Kingston St. or mail to PO Box 227, Caledonia, MN 55921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.