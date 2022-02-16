The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $15,643,960 in grants and program-related investments (PRIs) as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
“Even with a strong economy and signs that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, countless citizens in our four-state region are still struggling and need support,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, OBT. “We continue, day in and day out, to serve as a resource for these extraordinary nonprofits that are on the front lines, giving people an opportunity to lead better lives.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $908 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.
A list of grants awarded to organizations in southern Minnesota is included below.
Bluff Country Family Resources, Inc., Hokah, MN, $20,000. For general operations to provide support services and increase opportunities for victim survivors fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.
La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership, La Crescent, MN, $45,000. To provide services and support to elderly and disabled people to enable them to live independently at home in Houston County, Minnesota.
