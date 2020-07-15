While children are out of school for the summer, many families struggle to meet the increased need in their food budgets. And with the COVID-19 pandemic closing businesses, more of our neighbors are having a hard time making ends meet.
That’s why the Semcac Houston County Food Shelf is here and working to meet the increased need in our community. To help us meet this need, we’re participating in Open Your Heart’s (OYH) annual Summer Challenge. Open Your Heart helps fund solutions to end hunger and homelessness.
As we take part in the OYH challenge during the month of July, the funds we raise will be proportionately matched up to $4,000. Will you help us rise to the challenge? Every $1 you give stays here in Houston County and helps us buy food and other essentials for families in our communities.
Please consider making a financial contribution to the Semcac Houston County Food Shelf during the month of July and help those who rely on us to meet their daily food needs. Your contribution of any amount will have a significant impact on our efforts to fight hunger in our community by leveraging matching dollars from OYH.
Please make checks payable to and send to:
SEMCAC Houston County Food Shelf
138 E. Main St.
Caledonia, MN 55921
