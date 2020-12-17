Source: Melissa Runck, U of M Extension, (507) 836-1143, mkrunck@umn.edu
University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and Secure Beef Supply (SBS) training sessions on December 17, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and January 7, 2021 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Producers attending this free workshop will receive a three-year BQA certification and will learn the steps needed to begin their own Secure Beef Supply plan.
In an ongoing effort to show their commitment to providing the safest, highest-quality beef, cattlemen and women continue to show their dedication to the beef industry by completing a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification program.
Specific companies and feedlots have chosen to extend their own quality assurance protocol requirements to producers who are a part of their supply chain.
A BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. BQA certification is still voluntary for producers to complete, however, when a producer does not have current BQA certification the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements.
About the training: Pre-registration is required. You will not be able to access the Zoom meeting room without first pre-registering and receiving the secure Zoom link and passcode from Extension staff. The one and a half hour training and certification session is free. Only one person from each operation is required to be certified to ensure the entire operation follows the BQA standards. However, everyone who handles and manages fed cattle is encouraged to become BQA certified. Certification is good for three years.
To register: Register at z.umn.edu/BQADec2020 for the Dec. 17 training or z.umn.edu/BQAJan72021 for the Jan. 7 training.
Once you have registered using one of these links, an Extension Educator will email you the secure Zoom webinar link, along with a unique registration ID code.
Each person must register separately in order to be given this code. Participants will be asked to provide their registration ID code at the beginning of the training upon entering the Zoom platform.
If there are multiple people using the same device, please include all of the attendees’ registration ID codes. Only those whose registration code is submitted during the time of the webinar will receive credit for completing the online certification.
ALL attendees MUST pre-register prior to the event, and must be able to access the Zoom platform to be able to view the training. If you have any questions regarding certification, please contact Melissa Runck at mkrunck@umn.edu or 507-822-4728. Questions about pre-registering can be directed to Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu.
Those unable to attend a session can also earn free certification online at www.BQA.org.
