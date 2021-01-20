As the state begins the work of recovering economically from the pandemic, this historic event has left rural Minnesota with a unique opportunity: a large pool of unemployed workers and a large number of jobs that need filling.
The Center for Rural Policy & Development is gathering a panel of experts to discuss the findings of our latest research, “Pandemic paints a different employment picture in rural Minnesota.”
Join us on January 21, as we explore the current realities of unemployment, the ongoing problem of high job vacancies in rural Minnesota, and the possibilities created by their convergence. We’ll also be looking at recommendations to help move rural Minnesota forward on positive footing.
JOIN US
January 21, 2021
2:30 – 4:00 p.m.
Questions? Please contact us at: crpd@ruralmn.org
