The Caledonia Public Library, Minnesota Conservancy for the Arts, and Mainspring are all excited to announce a new round of virtual summer programming for both youth and adults throughout July and August.
Due to COVID-19, this collaborative group had to cancel in-person creative classes previously scheduled for spring and summer 2020.
However, thanks to the dedication of funders and partners, the three partner organizations are excited to bring virtual creative and cultural classes to Houston County residents at home!
There are a variety of programs available, many of which are available for individuals and families on their own schedule.
These offerings are all free, thanks to the generous funders. A limited supply of pe-packaged materials for the art classes will be provided for free. Once registered, participants will receive an email with details for curbside pick-up or contact-free delivery. Registered participants will also receive links for yoga classes and activity book.
YOUTH
Houston County Youth Art Club: Exploring Birds
Day/Dates: Wednesdays from July 8 - August 12
Time: 10-11:00am
Ages: Youth 5-10 years
Instructor: Lisa Douglas
FREE for Houston County Residents, but registration required
Do you love to paint, draw, & sculpt? Youth ages 5-10 are invited to flex their creativity muscles while creating and connecting with others virtually. Each week you will explore new artistic materials and concepts. This session will focus on sculpting and drawing techniques. Each participant will receive their very own home art kit including model magic, colored pencils, DIY binoculars, and more.
Pre-packed materials for this class will be provided for free, thanks to our funders. Once registered, you will receive an email with details for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Story Time
Day/Dates: Tuesdays from July 7 - August 11
Time: 10-10:30 a.m.
Ages: geared towards ages 0- 6 years
Instructor: MCA Instructors
FREE for Houston County Residents, but registration required
Join the Caledonia Public Library and instructors from the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts (MCA) of Winona during this special story time just for Houston County residents.
Miss Jess will introduce fun dance and music based activities and read a special story each week that will invite young children and their families to be active and creative along with familiar faces while also practicing social distancing.
Yoga for You
Each registered participant for the above class will gain access to a series of short 15-30 min youth yoga class videos. All classes are taught by certified yoga instructor Melissa Wray of Mainspring. These classes will be pre-recorded and available for viewing at your own leisure and schedule.
Houston County Activity Book - FREE Download for registered attendees
When families register for the above class, they will also receive a link to a FREE Houston County Activity Book, created by Mainspring. This fun, interactive book includes coloring pages, word searches, scavenger hunts, and more.
ADULTS
Houston County Adult Art Class: Doodling and Beyond
Day/Dates: Fridays from July 10 - August 14
Time: 2:30 - 3:30 pm
Ages: Adults
Instructor: Lisa Douglas
FREE for Houston County residents, but registration required.
Join together with other Houston County residents virtually each week for a live and interactive art class. Students explore using shapes, lines and patterns to create artwork and even relax your mind. Students will receive an at-home art kit to help them explore doodling and drawing techniques on fun surfaces including bookmarks and postcards using fun materials such as gel pens and sharpies.
Yoga for You
Each registered participant for the above class will gain access to a series of short 15-30 min adult mindful stretching and chair yoga class videos, all taught by certified yoga instructor Melissa Wray of Mainspring. These classes will be pre-recorded and available for viewing at your own leisure and schedule.
This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities. All programs will be free to participate; however registration through the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts online registration link above is required.
