Caledonia emergency youth meal service has new pick up days on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as announced by Caledonia Public Schools. 

Brownsville Community Center,    11 - 11:30 a.m.                 

Eitzen Gators Parking Lot 11 - 11:30 a.m.                             

Freeburg Community Center 11 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

Caledonia Elementary School 11 a.m.  – 12:30 p.m.

