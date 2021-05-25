The Spring Grove Veterans Memorial Group, LLC, is pleased to announce that we have added three new names to the Spring Grove Veterans Memorial located in Viking Memorial Park. The veterans whose names have been added include:
• Warren D. Johnson. Warren served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was Chief of Police in Spring Grove for 36 years, and he also served as the head of the Ambulance Service. Warren was a member of Spring Grove Legion Post 249. Warren passed away on February 17, 2020.
• Romaine F. Wenig. Romaine grew up near Dorchester and served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam war. Romaine worked at Mansfield-Argus in Spring Grove and then lived in South Carolina and later in Rockford, IL. Romaine and his wife Sandra returned to Spring Grove around 2002, where they have resided for the past 19 years. Romaine passed away on January 5, 2020.
• Theodore P. Kroshus. Ted graduated from Spring Grove High School and then from Devry Technical Institute in Chicago. He served in the Air Force from 1957 -1960 and was stationed in Texas and Alaska. Ted was in the TV repair business for many years, and he and his wife Lois farmed near Spring Grove. Ted passed away on November 22, 2020.
The Spring Grove Area Veterans Memorial honors the service of Spring Grove area veterans, both living and dead, who have honorably served our nation both in peace and in war.
The Memorial lists the names of 1,076 Spring Grove area veterans that are carved into large black granite stones standing more than six feet tall. The Memorial contains the names of 60 Gold Star Veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion to our nation.
The Memorial was dedicated on June 26, 2017. New names are added each year around before Memorial Day.
Charlie Sylling, SGAVMG Board Chair, said, “We are proud that we are able to honor these additional veterans by adding their names to the Memorial. We urge all Spring Grove area residents and visitors, young and old, to visit the stunning Memorial to gain a perspective of the immense sacrifices made by our men and women in the defense of our country. We cordially invite you to honor our veterans by attending the Memorial Day Observance in Viking Memorial Park on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 10 AM.”
The policy and criteria for listing names on the Memorial are:
• Verified honorable service in either the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, and also the Merchant Marine during time of war, and
• Ties to the Spring Grove area which includes the town of Spring Grove, the Spring Grove and Blackhammer townships, and the western half of Wilmington township. The Memorial includes veterans who grew up in Spring Grove area, and also those who grew up elsewhere but later settled in Spring Grove.
Anyone wishing to have a name added to the Memorial or seeking to make a donation to the Memorial should contact the SGAVMG at charliesylling@gmail.com, or call (360) 387-7512 after 10 AM Central time, or visit our website at www.springgroveveteransmemorial.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.