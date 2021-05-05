By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A constant resource of groceries and help, the Houston County Food Shelf is now able to serve more people, thanks to new income guidelines handed down from the federal government.
The changes are already in effect and increase the amount with the number of people in the household. For a family size of 1, the new annual income is $38,280; for a family of 3, $65,161; for a family of four, $78,600; for a family of five, $92,040. Increases are included for families with up to 10 people.
Semcac Outreach Services Coordinator Michelle Vitse said the increase is 300% of the federal poverty guideline, which means many more people could be served or benefit from the food shelf. Stimulus checks and tax refunds do not count toward the annual income.
Food Shelf Manager Kris Olson added a lot of people tell them they “were doing ok,” but as long as they’re eligible, people can still use the food shelf and save their money for other needs.
The changes do not affect funding for the food shelf, nor affect EBT funds for families and individuals, it’s just the income level.
On a monthly basis, about 100 households use the food shelf, but there are 155 households registered this year and that is a decrease from last year. Olson said the hypothesis with decreased numbers is likely due to an increase in unemployment and stimulus checks.
In May and June, people will be able to come twice a month in order to allow them to refill their pantries on perishable items and get milk. Vitse said the food shelf has ordered more food geared toward kids for the upcoming summer months, such as easy meals to make for themselves.
The food shelf is still taking orders and delivering boxes to people who do not feel comfortable coming in. Furthermore, for people who aren’t able to come in, food shelf staff and volunteers can make arrangements to get food to people. People can also assign a proxy to shop for them.
Houston County Food Shelf is also a distribution site for the Minnesota Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS). This program provides a free supplemental food package every month for people 60 years and older and who meet income guidelines. Boxes include a nutritious balance of foods.
That program has received positive feedback, as it’s easier to pick up and there’s more availability in picking up the boxes. To apply for that program, people should call 507-424-1704.
Vitse and Olson are also grateful and thankful for the donations received recently. They also thanked volunteers who help at the food shelf.
The food shelf is open Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The food shelf can be reached at 507-725-3677 and is located at 138 E. Main St. in Caledonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.