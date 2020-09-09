USDA has recently released information that it will be extending the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for free meals to students through December 31, 2020.
As soon as we receive further direction from Minnesota Department of Education Food Nutrition Services, we will implement serving free breakfast and free lunch to students. Updates will follow as we receive more detailed guidance from USDA and MDE.
We are encouraging families to continue submitting the annual student meal application for the 2020-21 school year for several reasons:
1. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, more families may qualify for these benefits than other years.
2. When this temporary free meal extension ends on 12/31/20 for everyone, your income situation may change.
Once you qualify for free or reduced meals, that qualification lasts for the year, even if your economic situation improves. For example, if you are not working now and your income is lower, you may qualify for free or reduced meals.
If you wait until December or January to complete the application and you are back to work with a higher income, you may not qualify for free or reduced meals.
You now will have to pay for the meals that would have been free had you completed the application when you were not working and your income was lower.
We receive other school funding based on qualifying applications.
3. The Application for Educational Benefits can be found on our school website at www.cps.k12.mn.us. Look under the “Parents” tab for “more”.
It is the first item on the left under the “Quick Links” box. This will take you right to the application and submission is done electronically. You will be contacted via mail with your family’s eligibility once the application is processed.
Please watch for new menus, plans for feeding students attending school, as well as those students that are distance learning.
If you have any questions regarding submitting applications or meal service during this continued health crisis, please feel free to contact me by email: rita_mccormick@cps.k12.mn.us or by calling the middle/high office at 725-3316, extension 2215
