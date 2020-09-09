The Caledonia Public Library, Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts, and Mainspring are excited to announce a second session of virtual programming for both youth and adults this fall. The new round of classes offers flexibility and a make-your-own schedule approach to participation.
Due to COVID-19, this collaborative group had to cancel in-person creative classes previously scheduled for spring and fall 2020.
However, thanks to the dedication of funders and partners, we are excited to bring virtual creative and cultural classes to you at home!
All of these events are FREE to Houston County residents, but registration is required.
This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.
Surprise Art Program
Ways to participate:
Live Zoom Class- create in real-time over Zoom with other Houston Co. Youth on Wednesdays, Sept. 30-Nov. 18, 4-5pm.
Recorded Class- watch & create along with recordings of classes posted within a week after the live class.
Unplugged- Each week you will receive an email with a project sheet that lists materials and directions for an art activity to complete using the kit provided.
Ages: 7-12
Fee: FREE for Houston County Residents, but registration required (it is ideal if students have a set of washable markers & scissors)
Instructor: Lisa Douglas of Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts
Houston County Youth are invited to flex their creativity muscles during this unique 8-week art program.
Each participant will get an art kit featuring all of the ingredients they need to design weekly surprise art projects.
From creating on wooden coasters and postcards and constructing with model magic and yarn students will love the opportunity to explore with a variety of materials and learn new art techniques and terminology. This flexible program invites students to participate in a way that works best for them and their families.
Houston County: Playful Postcards
Day/Dates: Self-paced weekly project, Sept. 30- Nov. 18
Cost: FREE for Houston County Residents, but registration required
Instructor: Brianna Haupt
Ages: 13+ (adults too!)
It’s time to get creative and have a little fun sending and receiving colorful postcards. Each student will receive a special art kit to keep that includes everything you need to get started including blank postcards, stamps, colored pencils, dual tip markers, and weekly lesson plans. All you will be asked to do is to explore a new art technique then create and send a postcard each week to a Houston area classmate.
Yoga for You
Day/Dates: Self-paced short classes, Sept. 30- Nov. 18
Cost: FREE for Houston County Residents, all registrants of art classes will receive a link
Instructor: Melissa Wray
Each registered participant for the above class will gain access to a series of short 15-30 min mindful stretching and yoga class videos, all taught by certified yoga instructor Melissa Wray of Mainspring. These classes will be pre-recorded and available for viewing at your own leisure and schedule.
About the Caledonia Public Library
The Caledonia Public Library connects residents with the world through WiFi and public computers, with materials from around the state and with others in the community. For more information about the Library, visit caledonia.lib.mn.us.
