By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A new student-led club at Caledonia High School has the purpose of highlighting topics of diversity.
The potential Diversity Club is waiting approval by the school board, and that could happen as early as Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the board’s regular meeting.
The idea was formulated by students, who brought the idea to social studies teacher Robbie Sobczak. The students will present the club at the January board meeting. If approved, the club will be affiliated with the school.
Senior Madison Winjum said the purpose of the club will be learning about minority groups and informing others about their experiences.
“We will celebrate individual differences as well as embrace similarities we share as human beings,” she said. “My ultimate goal of Diversity Club is to better educate Caledonia High and Middle Sschool on various topics like disability and ableism, LGBTQIA+ identities, race and ethnicity, immigrant narratives and the like.”
Junior Vincent Bowelet agrees and said he wants the Diversity Club to help others who are struggling.
“This club is for anyone who is willing to understand and listen to others,” he said. “I want to help people the best way possible here.”
A few of the club’s planned activities include bringing in speakers who can provide a personal perspective of their lives and challenges they’ve faced, Winjum added. This provides a better understanding of the individual and leads to acceptance of that person and other groups.
“When we understand one another and learn about individual differences, we will hopefully become more open and accepting of one another,” she said.
Do you feel that Caledonia Public Schools is inclusive of diversity?
With respect to the district, Winjum said she feels the school does its best to be inclusive and accepting of everyone, but does see room for improvement when it comes to acceptance and understanding of diverse minority groups.
That is precisely one of the main purposes of the club.
“I believe one of the best ways to become more accepting of differences in individuals is to become educated on that topic,” she said.
And though Caledonia is widely known for its athletics, Bowelet said there’s plenty of artistically talented kids who have the option of art classes, but would like to see more for kids who aren’t sport-oriented.
“I want people to see in this town that it is okay to be different, and how to handle that,” he said.
While adding more education and understanding of diversity, the club also aims to provide a safe space for members.
“I also want them to see that this will be a safe place for the members, where if you just need a healthy support system we can try and do that,” Bowelet said. “The Diversity Club will be here for anyone.”
So far the club has 11 students and its first meeting is Feb. 3, over Zoom. Students can join by reaching out to Winjum, Bowelet or Sobczak.
“I’m excited to expand my knowledge about diverse groups and hear personal accounts as well as educate others on the importance of accepting and understanding minorities,” Winjum added.
The school board likened to the idea in December. Then-board chair Kelley McGraw said, “I think it’s awesome,” and wished the club luck.
