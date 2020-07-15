Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT), a national nonprofit organization that promotes the safe and humane production of meat, milk, and eggs, recently awarded an emergency mini-grant to Nettle Valley Farm. The farm is located in Spring Grove, MN and owned by Dayna Burtness and Nick Nguyen. Nettle Valley Farm used its grant from FACT to invest in a new freezer for storing its pastured pork. The new appliance provides a reliable, abundant source of freezer space, and gives the farmers the flexibility it needs to better serve its customers.
Earlier this spring, as farmers’ markets and businesses began to shutter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FACT launched an emergency mini-grant program to help independent livestock and poultry producers respond to the challenges they faced as a result of the crisis.
Since April, FACT has awarded more than $95,000 in mini-grants to 202 farmers located across 40 states. Funded projects included purchase of cold storage units to manage inventory and/or use at self-service on-farm stores; website upgrades and development of online farm stores; materials and supplies for home delivery and shipping of perishable food items; and sanitation-related supplies to ensure the safety of farm workers and their customers.
“The global coronavirus crisis has exposed the fragility of the industrial food system. It’s become crystal clear that family farms are an essential part of a more resilient food system,” said Larissa McKenna, FACT’s humane farming program director. “We value the hard work that small farms are doing to care for their animals and feed their local communities. FACT is pleased to support farms like Nettle Valley Farm by funding projects that help them adapt to shifting markets.”
While many of the funded projects are still underway, so far over 97% of the funded farmers report that the mini-grant has helped their farm business to address a challenge related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 93% report that their mini-grant has already helped the financial viability of their farm business.
Residents of Spring Grove and the surrounding Driftless Area can join the waitlist to order pastured, organically-fed pork produced by Nettle Valley Farm online for pick-up at Burt’s Meats in Eyota or home delivery. For more information on humanely-raised products, please visit FACT’s website.
In addition to awarding grants, FACT also offers free webinars, conference scholarships and a mentorship program as part of our suite of services benefiting family farmers. For more information on FACT’s farmer services, please visit foodanimalconcernstrust.org/farmer. If you have questions about Nettle Valley Farm’s mini-grant, please contact Larissa McKenna at (773) 525-4952 or lmckenna@foodanimalconcerns.org.
