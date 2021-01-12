By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Please note: This story has been updated from its original print version.
The Three Rivers Conference announced their stance on the fan policy on Monday, Jan. 11. Along with the activities and athletic directors, superintendents also helped make the decision.
The conference announces there will be no visitor fans for wrestling, dance and boys and girls basketball (grades 7-12).
Secondly, they said schools will stream 9th grade, junior varsity and varsity games. Not all schools may be able to stream junior high games.
Schools are restricted to a 12 foot space around the playing surface, six feet of social distancing between fans and allowed up to 150 fans or 25% of the indoor capacity. The conference also cited that "gyms can no longer allow fans on the same side of the players and coaches," which may cause schools to have differing limits.
Finally, member schools have the right to enact more restrictive limitations for its facility.
Caledonia Athletic and Activities Director Scott Sorenson said he understands the desire to watch kids play, but they're also concerned about "too much too soon."
Caledonia is fortunate to have a larger main gym, but that does not mean officials are comfortable with filling it right now, he added.
The current policy was put into place at the December school board meeting, which originally said no fans at home games until the end of January. With new guidelines from the state and the conference, school officials will need to look at how to safely handle fans in the building.
The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19. In the meantime, the first girls home basketball game for Caledonia is Jan. 16. The first boys home game is Jan. 25. The game schedule changes nearly every day, due to COVID-19 adjustments.
Students return to school on Jan. 18, but for grades 7-12, that means students can attend school in the building one day a week, with distance learning the rest of the week. Grades kindergarten through sixth will return to in-person learning every day on Jan. 18.
--
A previous version of this story is below. This story was originally printed in the Jan. 13, 2021 edition. At press time, the above information was not available to us.
Long awaited information was handed down from Gov. Tim Walz’s office last Wednesday, Jan. 6, regarding athletic events. This information is current as of Jan. 11.
Fans can watch games in person, but in a limited capacity. Similar to volleyball season, capacity will be limited to 25% with a maxium of 150 people and required face coverings and social distancing.
Earlier in December, the Three Rivers Conference agreed to allow athletic events, but no fans would be attending games in-person throughout January.
Caledonia Athletic Director Scott Sorenson relayed the conference had not changed its policy, but was meeting on Monday, Jan. 11 to discuss the new information.
We’ll have those details as soon as its available. A list of websites where games will be streamed will be available soon from the conference. Caledonia activities will be streamed and posted on its new YouTube page. Search Caledonia Activities on YouTube webpage.
Editor’s note: We will have updated sports photos as soon as we know the media policy for athletic events. Prior to press time on Monday, Jan. 11, we were not able to acquire new photos due to COVID-19 policies. We will also feature wrestling in next week’s edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.