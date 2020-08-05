Argus Staff
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Thomas Monson, 39, in Winneshiek County last Monday, July 27.
He was located and arrested at County Road V64 in Sumner Township. He was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on charges of violating a no-contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding Minnesota arrest warrants, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
Chickasaw County and Howard County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating and apprehending Monson. He is currently awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
Four days previous to that on July 23, Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a physical domestic assault in progress involving a hand gun, which occurred at a residence on County Road 27 in Wilmington Township.
Upon arrival, Monson fled into a cornfield and wooded area. Houston County had assistance from the Winona Emergency Response Team, La Crosse Emergency Response Team, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Spring Grove and Caledonia police departments.
